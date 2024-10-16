HDFC AMC Gets 'Outperform' Upgrade From CLSA, Target Price Hike From Citi On Q2 Results

Brokerages are positive on HDFC Life AMC after its profit after tax rose in the second quarter of fiscal 2025. CLSA upgraded the stock to an 'outperform' rating from 'hold', while Nuvama and Citi raised their target prices.

The asset management company reported 32% year-on-year growth in profit after tax to Rs 576.61 crore for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2024, on a 38% rise in total income to Rs 1,058.19 crore. Analysts had estimated the net profit to be at Rs 606 crore.

Morgan Stanley, in its initial reaction to the results, said the net profit missed expectations because the tax rate was higher at 33%, as against 20% in the previous quarter and 26% in the same quarter last year—likely due to changes in the Union Budget.

The brokerage has an 'equal weight' rating on the stock, with a target price of Rs 4,120 per share, implying a downside of 9.6%. "We will follow up with a more detailed note following management commentary on the conference call at 1730 IST today," it said.