HDB Financial Services Ltd. is set to make its stock market debut today, on Wednesday, following the successful closure of its initial public offering (IPO). The mainboard issue was one of the biggest IPOs in recent times. It’s also the largest public offer so far in 2025.The allotment for the HDB Financial IPO was finalised on June 30. Shares of the non-banking financial company (NBFC) will be listed on the NSE and BSE. It is one of the biggest IPOs by an NBFC in recent times. Ahead of its listing, the IPO investors are keeping a close watch on the grey market premium. Here’s a look at what the current GMP indicates about the potential listing price of shares..The latest grey market premium (GMP) for the HDB Financial Services IPO stood at Rs 65 apiece as of 7:35 a.m. on July 2. The latest GMP indicates a listing price of Rs 805 per share at a premium of 8.78% apiece, compared to the upper end of the issue price band. This is the highest GMP for the issue since it opened for subscription on june 27.According to recent trends, the highest GMP for the HDB Financial Services IPO was Rs 68 when the allotment of shares was finalised on June 30. The public issue, which opened on June 25, saw its lowest grey market preium on the same day, of Rs 50.5 per share.Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation..The HDB Financial Services IPO was a book-building issue worth Rs 12,500 crore. The mainboard IPO comprised a fresh issue of 3.38 crore shares, amounting to Rs 2,500 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 13.51 crore shares, aggregating to Rs 10,000 crore.HDB Financial Services IPO was overall subscribed 16.69 times during the three-day bidding period from June 25 to June 27.The price band for the IPO was fixed between Rs 700 and Rs 740 per share. A subsidiary of HDFC Bank, HDB Financial Services is a prominent non-banking financial company offering a range of services, including lending and business process outsourcing.The company boasts AAA ratings from CARE and Crisil for its long-term debt and bank facilities, and an A1+ rating for its short-term debt and commercial papers. Following its initial public offering, HDFC Bank's stake in HDB Financial Services will reduce to 74%..The NBFC will use proceeds from the IPO to meet its capital requirements in the future.. Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.