HCLTech Share Price Spikes After Company Posts Q2 Results

HCLTech Ltd.’s share price rose nearly 3% on Tuesday after the company reported a 5.2% year-on-year increase in revenue, reaching Rs 31,942 crore, slightly above the estimated Rs 31,472 crore. Net profit rose 10% to Rs 4,235 crore, nearly matching the projected Rs 4,236 crore.

Earnings before interest and taxes grew 11% to Rs 5,502 crore, beating the estimate of Rs 5,343 crore. The company’s operating margin improved to 17.2%, up from 16.3% last year and ahead of the estimated 16.47%.

The management revised service revenue guidance to 4–5% (from 3–5%) while EBIT and revenue guidance were maintained. The company net added employees, and attrition fell to 12.6%.

The company expressed confidence in AI-led growth and noted that over $100 million in revenue came from advanced AI, with nearly all Q2 deals including AI.

The company also announced its second interim dividend of Rs 12 on Monday after declaring its second-quarter earnings for fiscal 2026. The dividend will be paid to the shareholders on Oct. 28. The record date for determining those who will be eligible for the dividend payouts is Oct. 17.