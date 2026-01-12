HCLTech Share Price In Focus Ahead Of Q3 Results; Margin Expansion, Deal Wins, FY26 Outlook On Radar

Shares of HCLTech Ltd. are in focus ahead of the company’s December-quarter earnings, scheduled to be announced today, with analysts pencilling in a seasonally strong performance driven by its products and platforms business. While the quarter is expected to deliver healthy sequential growth and margin expansion, wage hikes and restructuring-related costs are likely to temper the upside.

The stock closed 0.9% higher on Friday at Rs 1661.40 apiece. It has been trading lower by 16.69% when it comes to the last 12 months.

Bloomberg consensus estimates point to a mid-single-digit sequential increase in revenue and a sharper rise in operating profit, reflecting favourable software seasonality. In constant-currency terms, quarter-on-quarter growth is expected to land in the 2.2%–3.4% range, with services remaining stable and products benefiting from seasonal strength.