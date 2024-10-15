HCLTech Share Price Hits Record High After Raising FY25 Revenue Guidance

HCLTech Ltd.'s share price rose to a record high as the company upgraded its revenue growth guidance for financial year 2025, after its second quarter results were in line with estimates. HCLTech has raised the revenue growth guidance by 3.5–5.00% in the ongoing financial year, compared to 3–5%, earlier.

HCLTech reported a net profit of Rs 4,061 crore, 4.33% higher than Bloomberg's estimate of Rs 4,237 crore.

India's third largest technology company outperformed in the July–September period, Nirmal Bang Institution said, because of overall beat on dollar revenue, margin, and new deal wins.

The brokerage upgraded the stock rating to 'buy' and gave a target price of Rs 2,172 per share, which implies a 17% upside from Monday's closing price.

However, stock has gotten mixed ratings from analysts after its second quarter results were announced.

HCLTech also reported revenue, operating profit, and margin in line with analysts' expectations in the second quarter.