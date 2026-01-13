HCLTech Share Price Dips After One-Time Hit On Q3 Net Profit

Shares of HCL Technologies Ltd. are in focus today, after the company's net profit fell sequentially in the third quarter of the current financial year due to a one-time impact of new labour codes.

The stock is trading over 1.6% lower, at Rs 1,639.90 apiece. It has also fallen nearly 18% in the past 12 months. Of the 47 analysts, tracked by Bloomberg, who have coverage on this stock, 23 analysts have a 'buy' call, 16 have a 'hold' view, and eight have a 'sell' call on the stock.

The IT giant reported a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 4,076 crore in the October-December period, compared to Rs 4,235 crore in the preceding quarter, according to an exchange filing on Monday.