HCLTech Q3 Results Review: Brokerages Hike Target Price After 'Standout Performance' — Check Full Details

Shares of HCLTech will be in focus heading into trade on Tuesday after the company reports its third-quarter earnings for the financial year ending March 2026.

The IT giant reported a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 4,076 crore in the October-December period, compared to Rs 4,235 crore in the preceding quarter, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

Analysts' consensus estimate compiled by Bloomberg projected the profit to grow by 11% to Rs 4,702 crore.

The New Labour Codes resulted in an estimated one time increase in provision for employee benefits of Rs 956 crore, the statement said.

In the wake of HCLTech's Q3 earnings, a slew of brokerages came out with a positive note on the IT giant, with the likes of Morgan Stanley, Citi and Kotak Securities hiking target price on the counter.