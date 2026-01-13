HCLTech Makes Important Change To Q3 Dividend Announcement — Check New Record Date, Payout Details
In light of the late Monday confirmation from the stock exchanges about January 15 being a trading holiday due to BMC elections, HCLTech has delayed its record date by a day.
After announcing a dividend payout of Rs 12 for the third quarter of the financial year ending 2026, HCLTechnologies has made an important change in the record date, the company confirmed through an exchange filing late Monday.
The IT giant had initially put January 16 as the record date for the interim dividend payout of Rs 12 per equity share.
Therefore, the new record date for HCLTech's Q3 interim dividend is January 17 while the the amount will be paid to them on Jan. 27, as per the company's exchange filing.
The IT firm also announced the third quarter results for the current financial year, reporting a consolidated sequential net profit of Rs 4,082 crore, down 3.8% from the previous quarter's Rs 4,236 crore, missing the estimate of Rs 4,702 crore from analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
HCLTech Q3 Results (Consolidated, QoQ)
Net profit down 3.8% at Rs 4,082 crore versus Rs 4,236 crore (Estimate of Rs 4,702 crore).
Revenue up 6% at Rs 33,872 crore versus Rs 31,942 crore (Estimate of Rs 33,201 crore).
EBIT up 14.2% at Rs 6,285 crore versus Rs 5,502 crore (Estimate of Rs 6,054 crore).
EBIT margin at 18.6% versus 17.2% (Estimate of 18.2%).
Shares of HCLTech closed 0.34% higher at Rs 1,155.9 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.42% rise in the benchmark Nifty. The stock has fallen 16.18% in the last 12 months.
Out of the 47 analysts tracking the company, 23 have a 'buy' rating on the stock, 17 recommend 'hold' and seven suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analysts' price target implies a potential upside of 2.0%.