HCLTech Makes Important Change To Q3 Dividend Announcement — Check New Record Date, Payout Details

After announcing a dividend payout of Rs 12 for the third quarter of the financial year ending 2026, HCLTechnologies has made an important change in the record date, the company confirmed through an exchange filing late Monday.

The IT giant had initially put January 16 as the record date for the interim dividend payout of Rs 12 per equity share.

However, in light of the late Monday confirmation from the stock exchanges about January 15 being a trading holiday due to BMC elections, HCLTech has delayed its record date by a day.

Therefore, the new record date for HCLTech's Q3 interim dividend is January 17 while the the amount will be paid to them on Jan. 27, as per the company's exchange filing.

The IT firm also announced the third quarter results for the current financial year, reporting a consolidated sequential net profit of Rs 4,082 crore, down 3.8% from the previous quarter's Rs 4,236 crore, missing the estimate of Rs 4,702 crore from analysts tracked by Bloomberg.