HCLTech Declares Interim Dividend Of Rs 12 Per Share

HCL Technologies Ltd. has announced an interim dividend of Rs 12 per share for the current fiscal after it posted its third-quarter results.

India's third-largest IT services firm will pay the interim dividend on Jan. 21 and the record date has been set as Jan. 20, according to an exchange filing issued on Friday.

The company's revenue rose 6.65% over the previous three months to Rs 28,446 crore in the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2023. That compares with the Rs 28,075.1-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Shares of HCLTech closed 3.85% higher at Rs 1,543 apiece on the BSE, as compared with a 1.18% advance in the benchmark Sensex.