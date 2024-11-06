Buy, Sell, Or Hold: Bajaj Housing Finance, Delta Corp, DMart, HCLTech, NMDC, Zomato—Ask Profit

Is HCLTech Ltd. at a good entry level to buy right now? Should you keep holding DMart and Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd.? Should you accumulate Mahanagar Gas Ltd.?

Saurabh Jain, head of equity research at SMC Global Securities Pvt. and Vaishali Parekh, vice president of technical research at Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. answered these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.