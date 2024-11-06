Buy, Sell, Or Hold: Bajaj Housing Finance, Delta Corp, DMart, HCLTech, NMDC, Zomato—Ask Profit
Saurabh Jain from SMC Global and Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher shared expert insights on HCLTech, Bajaj Housing and Mahanagar Gas, discussing whether to buy, sell, or hold these stocks.
Is HCLTech Ltd. at a good entry level to buy right now? Should you keep holding DMart and Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd.? Should you accumulate Mahanagar Gas Ltd.?
Saurabh Jain, head of equity research at SMC Global Securities Pvt. and Vaishali Parekh, vice president of technical research at Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. answered these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
HCLTech (CMP: Rs 1,839)
Jain: Preference among large cap IT companies.
Guidance revision on the upside and management confidence.
Valuation gap with peers has reduced.
Patel Engineering (CMP: Rs 52.66)
Jain: Hold.
Infrastructure spending to pick up in second half of the year.
Next 2-3 quarters operational metrics will improve.
Avenue Supermarts (CMP: Rs 3922.75)
Parekh: Hold.
Stock oversold.
Expect a bounce up to Rs 4,500.
Bajaj Housing Finance (CMP: Rs 137.65)
Jain: Buy more at dip.
Higher valuation because of growth beating industry average.
Any correction can be good for adding more in the portfolio.
Delta Corp (CMP: Rs 1,071.4)
Parekh: Sell.
No strength in weekly, monthly or long-term charts.
Shift to IT or banking stocks like HDFC Bank.
Mahanagar Gas (CMP: Rs 1,435.9)
Parekh: Hold.
After substantial correction, bounce back can be expected.
View can only get positive towards Rs 1,600 level.
CDSL (CMP: Rs 1,574)
Parekh: Hold.
Look at target of Rs 1,650 in near term.
If that level is take, higher target of Rs 1,800-2,000 cannot be ruled out.
NDMC (CMP: Rs 241.1)
Jain: Hold.
Commodities can shine given China's stimulus efforts.
Kalyan Jewellers (CMP: Rs 699.6)
Jain: Book profits.
Stock re-rated due to low sales in festive season because of high gold prices.
Zomato (CMP: Rs 254.95)
Parekh: Hold.
Stock seeing momentum after recent consolidation.
Stoploss of Rs 235 and continue holding.
Jio Financial Services (CMP: Rs 325.9)
Jain: Hold.
Constructive view as the company is part of the Reliance group.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.