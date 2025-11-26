HCC Board Clears Rs 1,000 Crore Rights Issue; Stock Gains Over 4%

Hindustan Construction Company on Wednesday announced that its Securities Issuance Committee has approved raising up to Rs 1,000 crore through a rights issue of fully paid-up equity shares. The decision was taken at a meeting held on November 26, 2025, the company said in a regulatory filing.

“In continuation to our prior intimation dated November 22, 2025, please take note that the Securities Issuance Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company, at its Meeting held on November 26, 2025, has inter-alia, considered and approved the issuance of fully paid-up Equity Shares of the Company of face value of Re 1 each for an amount not exceeding Rs 1 000 Crore by way of Rights Issue to the eligible equity shareholders of the Company as on the record, subject to such regulatory and statutory approvals,” HCC stated in its filing.

The company added that the specific terms of the issue, including price, entitlement ratio, record date, and payment schedule, will be finalised and disclosed in due course. “The issuance is subject to regulatory and statutory approvals as may be required under applicable laws,” the filing noted.

Shares of HCC traded higher following the announcement, rising over 4% in intraday trade.