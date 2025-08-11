HBL Engineering Share Price Hits Eight-Month High As Q1 Profit Increases Sharply
HBL Engineering share price jumped 14.04% to Rs 684 apiece, the highest level since Dec 20, 2024.
HBL Engineering Ltd.'s share price hit the highest level in eight months as the company reported an increase in the net profit for the first quarter. Its consolidated net profit increased 79% on the year to Rs 143 crore from Rs 80 crore.
HBL Engineering's revenue advanced 15.7% on the year to Rs 602 crore during April–June from Rs 520 crore previous year. Ebitda advanced 74% on the year to Rs 192 crore from Rs 110 crore. Profit margin increased 107 basis points on the year to 31.9% from 21.2%.
HBL Engineering is a leading battery and power system company based in Hyderabad. It caters to defence, aviation, electric mobility, electronics, and battery energy and storage systems. It has global footprint has well.
The stock advanced 12.22% in 12 months, and 9.52% on a year-to-date basis. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 21 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 72.84, which implied the stock is overbought.
Two analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 28.5%.