HBL Engineering Share Price Hits Eight-Month High As Q1 Profit Increases Sharply

HBL Engineering Ltd.'s share price hit the highest level in eight months as the company reported an increase in the net profit for the first quarter. Its consolidated net profit increased 79% on the year to Rs 143 crore from Rs 80 crore.

HBL Engineering's revenue advanced 15.7% on the year to Rs 602 crore during April–June from Rs 520 crore previous year. Ebitda advanced 74% on the year to Rs 192 crore from Rs 110 crore. Profit margin increased 107 basis points on the year to 31.9% from 21.2%.

HBL Engineering is a leading battery and power system company based in Hyderabad. It caters to defence, aviation, electric mobility, electronics, and battery energy and storage systems. It has global footprint has well.