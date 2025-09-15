Havells Share Price Target Hike: Goldman Sachs Sees 10% Upside — What's Driving Growth?

Havells India's share price target gets a boost from Goldman Sachs after the research firm hiked the target to Rs 1,720 while maintaining its 'Buy' rating on the stock. The brokerage believes the company is well-positioned for a growth revival after three years of muted growth.

This positive outlook is driven by several factors, including the potential for a broader consumption revival due to GST rate cuts and the company's strategic initiatives.

The firm sees any potential weakness in the share price as an opportunity for investors to buy, anticipating that a revival in earnings growth will lead to a re-rating of the stock.