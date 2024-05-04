Harsh Goenka Raises Alarm On Harshad Mehta-Era Scandal Amidst Market Boom

Industrialist Harsh Goenka has raised concerns about practices reminiscent of the Harshad Mehta/Ketan Parekh era amidst a surging stock market, particularly noting activities in Kolkata. He highlighted alleged malpractices where promoters inflate profits through profit entry and collaborate with Gujarati-Marwari brokers to drive stock prices to unrealistic levels.

In his tweet, chairman of Mumbai-headquartered RPG Enterprises urged regulatory bodies, including the Securities and Exchange Board of India and the Ministry of Finance, to intervene promptly and investigate these practices. He emphasised the importance of preventing potential losses for small investors.