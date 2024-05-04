Harsh Goenka Raises Alarm On Harshad Mehta-Era Scandal Amidst Market Boom

NDTV ProfitMarketsHarsh Goenka Raises Alarm On Harshad Mehta-Era Scandal Amidst Market Boom
Goenka's concerns have drawn attention to the need for proactive measures by regulatory authorities to maintain market integrity and ensure fair practices.

04 May 2024, 04:35 PM IST
NDTV Profit
Industrialist Harsh Goenka has raised concerns about practices reminiscent of the Harshad Mehta/Ketan Parekh era amidst a surging stock market, particularly noting activities in Kolkata. He highlighted alleged malpractices where promoters inflate profits through profit entry and collaborate with Gujarati-Marwari brokers to drive stock prices to unrealistic levels.

In his tweet, chairman of Mumbai-headquartered RPG Enterprises urged regulatory bodies, including the Securities and Exchange Board of India and the Ministry of Finance, to intervene promptly and investigate these practices. He emphasised the importance of preventing potential losses for small investors.

The tweet underscores growing apprehension within the financial community about speculative activities and irregularities in the stock market, prompting calls for regulatory oversight to safeguard investors' interests.

