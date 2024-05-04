Harsh Goenka Raises Alarm On Harshad Mehta-Era Scandal Amidst Market Boom
Goenka's concerns have drawn attention to the need for proactive measures by regulatory authorities to maintain market integrity and ensure fair practices.
Industrialist Harsh Goenka has raised concerns about practices reminiscent of the Harshad Mehta/Ketan Parekh era amidst a surging stock market, particularly noting activities in Kolkata. He highlighted alleged malpractices where promoters inflate profits through profit entry and collaborate with Gujarati-Marwari brokers to drive stock prices to unrealistic levels.
In his tweet, chairman of Mumbai-headquartered RPG Enterprises urged regulatory bodies, including the Securities and Exchange Board of India and the Ministry of Finance, to intervene promptly and investigate these practices. He emphasised the importance of preventing potential losses for small investors.
With a booming stock market, all the malpractices of Harshad Mehta/Ketan Parekh era are back primarily in Kolkata. Promoters are inflating profits (through profit entry) and in nexus with Gujarati-Marwari brokers driving their stock prices to unrealistic levels. It's time forâ¦— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) May 4, 2024
The tweet underscores growing apprehension within the financial community about speculative activities and irregularities in the stock market, prompting calls for regulatory oversight to safeguard investors' interests.
