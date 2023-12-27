Happy Forgings Shares Debut At 17.8% Premium Over IPO Price

Shares of Happy Forgings Ltd. listed on the BSE on Wednesday at Rs 1,001.25 apiece, a premium of 17.79% over its issue price of Rs 850 apiece.

On the National Stock Exchange, the stock debuted at Rs 1,000 apiece, a premium of 17.65%.

The Rs 1,008.6-crore initial public offering was subscribed 82.04 times on its third and final day. The bids were led by institutional investors (220.48 times), followed by non-institutional investors (62.17 times), and retail investors (15.09 times).

The auto component maker's IPO was a mix of fresh issue of Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 608.6 crore. The company had a price band in the range of Rs 808 to Rs 850 apiece.

Happy Forgings mobilised Rs 303 crore from anchor investors, ahead of its IPO.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised towards purchase of equipment, plants, and machinery; payment of debt; and a portion of the funds will also be used for general corporate purposes.