Happiest Minds Tech Q4 Results: Profit Up 25% To Rs 72 Crore

Information technology firm Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd. reported a 24.83% increase in consolidated net profits at Rs 71.98 crore for the quarter ended March 2024, and said it expects to encash on its newly launched GenAI business unit. According to a stock exchange filing, the company clocked a profit of Rs 57.66 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations for the reporting quarter stood at Rs 417.29 crore, as against Rs 377.98 crore in January-March quarter, translating into a 10.4% rise.