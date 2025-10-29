Happiest Minds Posts 9% YoY Profit Growth In Q2; CEO Highlights BFSI, EdTech, And Healthcare Outlook

IT services firm Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd. reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 54 crore for the quarter ended September 2025, marking a 9% increase compared to Rs 49.5 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations rose nearly 10% year-on-year to Rs 573.57 crore.

However, on a sequential basis, the company saw a 5.4% dip in profit, while revenue grew 4.3%.

Speaking on the performance and outlook, Co-Chairman and CEO Joseph Anantharaju told NDTV Profit, the BFSI vertical, which has shown consistent strength in recent quarters, remained flat in Q2 due to delays in closing certain contracts.

“Our BFSI vertical has been doing quite well over the last few quarters, aided by PureSoftware and acquisition capabilities,” Anantharaju noted.

“This quarter was flatish for BFSI because some of the Arttha deals couldn’t be closed by month-end. Otherwise, we would have seen decent growth in Q2.”

He added that the delayed deals are expected to reflect in Q3, which typically sees stronger performance for Arttha.

“From a seasonal standpoint, Arttha does better in Q3 and Q4. We have a good pipeline in the BFSI space and expect the second half to show positive growth.”

On the EdTech front, Anantharaju acknowledged a continued quarter-on-quarter decline but pointed to new strategic wins.

“EdTech has seen a drop QoQ and we may see a slight dip in Q3 as well. But we’ve just closed a $3 million deal with a large management institute in Southeast Asia to digitise their entire student lifecycle.”

“We’ve also signed a similar deal in the US with a university. There’s a growing need among institutions, and we’re working on modular solutions to scale this across more universities.”

The healthcare vertical, he said, continues to perform well, driven by increasing digitisation and the growing role of data and AI.

“Healthcare was lagging in digitisation, but that’s changing. Data and AI are playing a much larger role in this sector as we move forward.”