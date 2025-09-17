HAL's Tejas Jet Deliveries Likely On Track After Delay In Engine Supplies From US

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, has several Tejas aircraft ready for delivery, but the company's ability to meet its production targets is being held back by a shortfall in engine supplies from US-based General Electric or GE.

The attribution from Dr DK Sunil, chief managing director of HAL, sheds light on the primary issue affecting the Tejas fighter jet program and its outlook for the current financial year.

The dependency on a foreign supplier for a critical component has created a significant hurdle for the company's delivery schedules, a key point of discussion for defense analysts and the broader market as there have been delayed.

Dr. Sunil provides a glimpse into the company’s current state of readiness regarding aircrafts. He confirmed that “the third engine for Tejas has arrived just a few days ago. We are fitting it on the aircraft and we will be able to deliver.”

The CMD further noted that five aircrafts are already built and ready, with one more undergoing flight trials. "The aircraft are built, we are waiting for engines," he stated, adding, "let me assure you that today, we are ready with the aircraft but the short fall is on the engine."

The shortfall, as per Dr Sunil, directly impacts HAL’s delivery commitments. While acknowledging that GE has “told us that they will speed up the process,” the HAL chief tied the company’s market performance directly to their supplier.

"We have promised that we will deliver 12 in this financial year, it depends on the GE supplies. But worst case come, we will still be able to deliver 10," he assured, projecting a forward-looking commitment despite the challenges.

The CMD also addressed other minor issues, noting that "we have had some issues with the software and the missile firing." He also added that the company "will do something shortly about it, this month."

Addressing a past crash, Dr. Sunil noted that GE has provided some special checks too going forward. He concluded by assuring that the Tejas’ "safety record has been excellent, with good safety measures in place for the engines.