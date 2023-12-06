HAL Stock Surges To All-Time High Ahead Of Avionics Expo 2023

HAL's stock rose as much as 7.88% during the day to Rs 2,754 apiece on the NSE. It pared gains to trade 5.76% higher at Rs 2,700 apiece compared to a 0.43% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 2.23 p.m.

It has risen 113.18% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 3.9 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 90.96, which implied the share was overbought.

Twelve out of 13 analysts tracking HAL have a 'buy' rating on the stock, while one suggests 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 10.5%.