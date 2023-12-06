NDTV ProfitMarketsHAL Stock Surges To All-Time High Ahead Of Avionics Expo 2023
HAL Stock Surges To All-Time High Ahead Of Avionics Expo 2023

The stock rose as much as 7.88% during the day to Rs 2,754 apiece on the NSE.

06 Dec 2023, 02:55 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A Su-30 MKI. (Source:&nbsp;Hindustan Aeronautics website)&nbsp;</p></div>
A Su-30 MKI. (Source: Hindustan Aeronautics website) 

Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. surged nearly 8% to a record high on Wednesday, a day ahead of the Avionics Expo 2023.

HAL will be demonstrating its contribution towards achieving self-reliance in avionics. It will unveil a comprehensive range of avionics products, which it designed and developed, at the expo in New Delhi, according to a PTI report.

HAL's stock rose as much as 7.88% during the day to Rs 2,754 apiece on the NSE. It pared gains to trade 5.76% higher at Rs 2,700 apiece compared to a 0.43% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 2.23 p.m.

It has risen 113.18% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 3.9 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 90.96, which implied the share was overbought.

Twelve out of 13 analysts tracking HAL have a 'buy' rating on the stock, while one suggests 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 10.5%.

