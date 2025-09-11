HAL Receives Third GE-404 Engine For LCA Mark-1A Combat Aircraft Programme From US

Indian public sector aerospace firm Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., has received the third GE-404 engine for the LCA Mark-1A combat aircraft programme from the US, as per an ANI report on Thursday.

The fourth engine is expected to arrive in India by the end of this month, as per the report. Further, HAL is set to soon manufacture the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) rockets developed by ISRO. The company had become the successful bidder for the manufacturing and design technology in June.

The government-owned company signed a technology transfer agreement with the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), NewSpace India Ltd., and the Indian Space Research Organisation on Wednesday. Under this contract, HAL will absorb the technology in the first two years, followed by a 10-year production phase, according to a statement from the company.