HAL Emerged 'Best All-Round Wealth Creator' In Last Five Years, Says Motilal Oswal Report

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. has soared to the top as the "best all-round wealth creator" during the five-year period from 2020-2025, according to a report released by Motilal Oswal.

HAL emerged at the top performer, based on a combined assessment of size, speed, and consistency, according to the brokerage's Annual Wealth Creation Study.

In a departure from previous trends, four out of the top ten all-round wealth creators are PSUs, spotlighting a broad-based resurgence for state-owned enterprises.