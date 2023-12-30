HAL And Zomato To Jupiter Wagons: The Multibaggers Of 2023

In the large-cap segment, two stocks that outperformed are Zomato Ltd. and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.

Zomato made a comeback after a poor 2022, when its shares dived 59% as new-age tech startup stocks surged.

Zomato was up 2.2 times in 2023 on the back of improved financials and it turned profitable for the first time in April-June and turned in profit in July-September as well. Zomato Gold made a comeback and started charging platform fees as well.

Shares of aerospace and defence manufacturer HAL gained as much as 2.4 times. Strong order book and better execution worked for the company. The Defence Acquisition Council has approved a proposal to source equipment from HAL to enhance the operational capabilities of the Indian Air Force.