'Had Salary Of Rs 3,000 But Lost Rs 50,000': How NSE CEO Lost 16 Months' Salary In Harshad Mehta Scam

Ashish Kumar Chauhan, CEO of the National Stock Exchange, said he lost Rs 50,000 in the Harshad Mehta scam early in his career, when his monthly salary was just Rs 3,000. Speaking at the NDTV Profit IGNITE Diwali Edition in Mumbai on Friday, he described the loss as a formative lesson in financial discipline and the dangers of excessive leverage.

Chauhan recounted that he was starting his first job in 1991, during India’s balance of payments crisis, when he invested without fully understanding the risks. “It took me a long time to recover and repay the loss,” he said. He advised investors to avoid over-leveraging and trading in instruments they do not comprehend, including derivatives.

“Leverage is the ultimate risk,” Chauhan said. He explained that while companies can access bankruptcy processes in India, individuals have no such protection, leaving them vulnerable for years. He recommended that investors secure basic financial safety first—buying a home, taking insurance, and holding fixed deposits—before committing 5–10% of their net worth to the stock market.

Chauhan’s account underscores how early exposure to financial crisis and personal loss shaped his approach to investing. His experience underscores the importance of financial discipline, risk awareness, and cautious engagement with the stock market.