H-1B Visa Fee Hike Shock: Game-Changer For Nifty Or Just A Blip? Key Levels And Stock Of The Day

On Friday, the Nifty 50 index ended its three-day run, closing 0.38 per cent lower and below the low of the prior hanging-man-like candlestick pattern. Despite this negative close, the index still extended its weekly winning streak to a third straight week, supported by gains in three out of the five trading sessions.

For Monday, market sentiments are likely to remain conflicted. On one hand, optimism over the implementation of GST reforms. On the other, concerns about the hike in H-1B visa fees may trigger a knee-jerk reaction in IT stocks.

That said, the broader structure of the index remains bullish as it continues to trade comfortably above all key moving averages – 20, 50, 100 and 200 DMA. In addition, the index witnessed follow-through buying after breaking out of the neckline of the double bottom pattern. Any knee-jerk reaction caused by H-1B visa-related headlines could therefore present an opportunity to buy on dips.

Strong support for the index is placed in the 25,150-25,261 zone, as this coincides with both the opening upside gap area of September 17 and the neckline of the double bottom pattern. As long as the index holds above this zone, buying on dips should remain the preferred strategy for active market participants.

On the upside, immediate resistance is seen at 25,380, followed by a major hurdle at 25,550. This level represents a key trendline resistance drawn by adjoining the all-time high of September 2024 and the swing high of June 2025. A closer look at the weekly chart shows the Nifty remains trapped within a broad symmetrical triangle-like pattern. Prices are now approaching the apex of this formation, and a breakout could lead to a retest of the all-time highs last seen in September 2024.