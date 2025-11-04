Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025 Stock Market Holiday: Are BSE, NSE Open Or Closed On November 5?
Trading on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain closed on Wednesday, November 5, on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab or Prakash Parv.
All market segments, including equity, derivatives, securities lending and borrowing, currency derivatives and electronic gold receipts, will remain shut on the day.
This will be the only trading holiday in November, as per the list of holidays announced by the exchanges earlier this year. With the mid-week closure, markets will operate for four trading sessions this week.
Upcoming Stock Market Holidays In 2025
As per the 2025 stock market holiday calendar, there are a total of 14 holidays this year. Of these 14, only two trading holidays remain:
November 5: Prakash Gurpurab Sri Guru Nanak Dev
December 25: Christmas
Besides these, trading activities will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays.
Regular Trading Schedule
Trading in the equities segment is conducted on all weekdays, except Saturdays, Sundays, and exchange-declared holidays. Regular trading hours on weekdays are from 9:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., preceded by a pre-opening session from 9 a.m. to 9:15 a.m.
The session timings are as follows:
A) Pre-Open Session
Order Entry & Modification: 9 a.m. to 9:08 a.m.
B) Regular Trading Session
Market Open: 9:15 a.m.
Market Close: 3:30 p.m.
This includes both the Normal Market and the Limited Physical Market.
C) Closing Session
Timings: 3:40 p.m. to 4 p.m.
D) Block Deal Session
Morning Window: 8:45 a.m. to 9 a.m.
Afternoon Window: 2:05 p.m. to 2:20 p.m.
The exchanges reserve the right to modify the trading schedule, if required. They may decide to close the market on days other than those listed as scheduled holidays or, open the market on days that were originally declared holidays. Such changes are usually made in response to special circumstances, administrative requirements or unforeseen events. In addition, the exchange may extend, advance or reduce trading hours whenever it considers such adjustments necessary to ensure smooth and orderly market operations.
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025
Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab, will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 5.
This day marks the 556th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism and the first of the ten Sikh Gurus. The festival is observed on the full moon day of the Hindu lunar month of Kartik. Celebrations typically begin with an Akhand Path (a 48-hour continuous reading of the Guru Granth Sahib) and include processions (Nagar Kirtan) and the serving of free communal meals (Langar), reflecting the Guru's timeless message of equality, honest living, and selfless service to all.