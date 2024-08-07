Gulf Oil Lubricants Eyes EV Space, Portfolio Premiumisation For Growth

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd. is likely to foray into electric-vehicle chargers as a part of its future growth plan after the company reported healthy performance in all segments, except infrastructure, Chief Financial Officer Manish Gangwal said on Wednesday.

The lubricant manufacturer is working on the "unlock 2.0 transformation theme" with a focus on the premiumisation of its portfolio, Gangwal told NDTV Profit.

"We have three things — accelerate the current business, premiumise the portfolio and transform our existing business, including bringing in new products like EV chargers," he said. "With this theme, premiumisation is a key focus area. Across segments, we have not only launched premium products, (but) our sales team is (also) driven by selling more premium products."

As part of the theme, the company has invested in certain EV charger-making companies and software-as-a-service providers, making inroads in the segment's value chain.

The Hinduja Group company posted a 29% year-on-year growth in its consolidated net profit at Rs 88 crore in the first quarter as compared to Rs 68.3 crore in the year-ago period.