Gujarat Pipavav Shares Rise To One-Week High After Q1 Profit Jumps 62%

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd. rose to the highest level in one week on Thursday after its profit surged nearly 62% in the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 61.8% on the year to Rs 110 crore in the quarter ended in June 2024, according to an exchange filing. The profit rose as expenses for the company moderated during the period.

Total expenses fell 9.36% on the year to Rs 1,271.79 crore. Marginal reductions in finance costs and other expenses on the back of operating efficiencies supported the overall expense moderation, according to the exchange filing.

Ebitda jumped 40.2% on the year to Rs 150 crore from Rs 107 crore. The operating profit margin surged 1,120 basis points to 61% from Rs 49.8% a year ago.