Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality IPO: Steps To Check Allotment, GMP Trends And More
Gujarat Kidney IPO: The Rs 250.8-crore IPO was open for subscription from Dec. 22 to Dec. 24.
The initial public offering (IPO) of Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality Ltd. witnessed a positive investor interest, with the issue being subscribed 5.21 times. The IPO received applications for 6,89,69,088 shares compared to 1,32,26,880 shares on offer during the three-day bidding period from Dec. 22 to Dec. 24.
The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked their category 1.06 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) subscribed their segment 5.73 times. The retail quota was booked 19 times.
The share allotment status for the Gujarat Kidney IPO is expected to be finalised on Friday, Dec. 26.
The Rs 250.8-crore book-built issue comprised entirely a fresh issuance of 2.2 crore equity shares. The IPO price band was fixed between Rs 108 to Rs 114.
Successful applicants will receive shares in their Demat accounts on Dec. 29. Refunds for non-allottees will also be processed the same day.
The IPO listing date has been tentatively fixed as Dec. 30. Shares of Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality Ltd. will be listed on the NSE and BSE.
Nirbhay Capital Services Pvt Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the IPO, while MUFG Intime India Pvt Ltd. is the issue registrar.
Steps To Check Gujarat Kidney IPO Allotment Status On BSE
Visit the BSE allotment page here.
Select Equity under the Issue Type field.
From the dropdown list, choose Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality Ltd.
Enter your Application Number or PAN.
Complete the captcha verification.
Click Search to view your allotment status.
How To Check Gujarat Kidney IPO Allotment Status On NSE
Open the NSE IPO allotment page here.
Select Equity & SME IPO Bid Details.
Choose "GKSL" from the list of company symbols.
Enter your PAN and Application Number.
Click Submit to check your allotment status.
Steps To Check Gujarat Kidney IPO Allotment Status On MUFG Intime India
Go to the MUFG Intime India IPO allotment page here.
From the dropdown list of company names, select "Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality Ltd."
Choose an identification method: PAN, Application Number or DP ID/Client ID.
Enter the corresponding details.
Click Submit to check your allotment status.
Gujarat Kidney IPO GMP Today
The latest grey market premium (GMP) for the Gujarat Kidney IPO stood at Rs 0 as of 6:54 a.m. on Dec. 26, as per InvestorGain. Compared to the upper limit of the price of Rs 114, the stock is expected to be listed at the same price. The latest GMP indicates no potential listing gain or loss for the IPO investors.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.