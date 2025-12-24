Gujarat Kidney IPO, Final Day: GMP Declines; Stock Headed For Flat-To-Discounted Dalal Street Debut?

The initial public offering (IPO) of Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality Ltd. which opened for subscription on Dec. 22 will conclude its subscription process on Dec. 24. The Rs 251-crore IPO was oversubscribed 2.8 times on Tuesday.

As of 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, the mainboard issue received bids for 3,97,35,552 shares against 1,32,26,880 shares on offer, according to the BSE data. The IPO was subscribed 3 times so far.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed their category 0.35 times. Non-Institutional Investors’ (NIIs) portion witnessed a subscription of 3.34 times, while the retail quota was booked 11.84 times.

As subscription enters its final day, the GMP for the mainboard IPO has declined by over 60% since it opened for subscription. The current trends suggests that the IPO might be headed for a muted if not a flat listing when the stock debuts next week.

Here's all you need to know about the Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality IPO including the latest grey market premium, price band, allotment and listing date,