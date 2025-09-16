Gujarat Fluorochemicals Bulk Deal: Promoter Likely To Offload Stake Worth Rs 455 Crore

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd.'s promoter is likely to exit the company through a Rs 455-crore deal in the open market, sources told NDTV Profit on Tuesday.

Devansh Trademart LLP will sell 13 lakh shares, in multiple deals on Wednesday. The offer price has been set at Rs 3,500 per share, indicating a 5.3% discount to the current market price.

Devansh Trademart held 4.84% stake in the company as of June 2025, according to the BSE data