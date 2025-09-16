Gujarat Fluorochemicals Bulk Deal: Promoter Likely To Offload Stake Worth Rs 455 Crore
Devansh Trademart held a 4.84% stake in Gujarat Fluorochemicals as of June 2025, according to the BSE data.
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd.'s promoter is likely to exit the company through a Rs 455-crore deal in the open market, sources told NDTV Profit on Tuesday.
Devansh Trademart LLP will sell 13 lakh shares, in multiple deals on Wednesday. The offer price has been set at Rs 3,500 per share, indicating a 5.3% discount to the current market price.
Domestic brokerage JM Financials, in July, initiated coverage on the chemical stock with a 'hold' rating. The brokerage has identified multiple 'growth levers' that will likely drive the company's top line over financial year 2025-2028.
Gujarat Fluorochemicals is among the leading players in the chemical industry, with over 37 years of expertise in fluorine chemistry. It offers a wide range of products across fluoropolymers, refrigerants, fluorospecialty, and industrial chemicals, and it is now expanding into battery chemicals.
According to JM Financials, GFL’s growth will be driven by multiple growth levers across its diverse businesses. The ramp-up of its new fluoropolymer volumes and improvement in PTFE (fluoropolymer) utilisation and product mix are expected to drive its topline over the near term.
GFL, a part of Inox Group, produces bulk chemicals, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers and allied activities.
Share Price
The stock settled 0.35% lower at Rs 3,695.70 apiece on the National Stock Exchange before the announcement, compared to a 0.68% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50. The share price has fallen 17.60% in the last 12 months and 11.28% on a year-to-date basis.