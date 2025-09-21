GST Rate Cuts To Kick In, Over Two-Dozen IPOs, Piyush Goyal's US Visit And More — The Week Ahead

Following the US Federal Reserve's decision to cut rates last week, the upcoming week is going to be an important one for Indian markets.

All eyes will be on the Sept 22., when revised GST rates go live, thus reducing the price of most consumer daily goods as well as other items. This coincides with the yearly sales of big e-commerce platforms Flipkart and Amazon.

This promises to be an exciting week for the primary market as well, with more than couple of dozen IPOs going live.