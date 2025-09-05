GST Rate Cut Impact On HDFC Life: Morgan Stanley Cities Limited Effect; UBS Remains Cautious

Morgan Stanly has maintained its "Overweight" rating on HDFC Life with a target price of Rs 890, believing the impact of the new GST norms will be minimal.

The brokerage assesses the effect on the company's Embedded Value to be less than 0.5%, a negligible amount. This positive outlook is based on the GST exemption on reinsurance, which gives HDFC Life a d to better manage the financial impact.

The brokerage also suggests that the company could look to pass on the costs to distributors, particularly for Unit-Linked Insurance Plans or ULIPs.

Additionally, they noted that HDFC Life could leverage the lower cost for customers to encourage higher rider or sum assured attachments, turning a potential headwind into an opportunity for growth.