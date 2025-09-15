GST Cuts Boost Auto Companies: HSBC Hikes Share Price Target For Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, M&M, TVS Motor

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Hyundai Motor India Ltd., and TVS Motor Co. are the preferred auto sector picks for global multinational investment firm HSBC.

Analysts have factored in 200-300 basis points higher CAGR over the next four to five years across the auto segments due to demand boost after the GST-driven price cuts.

They noted a surge in the share price of automakers by 6-17% since the GST revisions announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Aug. 15. Growth could be front-end loaded, leading them to lift their fiscal 2027 and FY28 earnings estimates by 4-14% across companies.

"Recent GST revisions should lead to increased auto demand as prices come off by 3-9% across categories. Overall, lower prices mean better affordability, an increase in first-time buyer numbers and higher replacement demand," HSBC said in a note.