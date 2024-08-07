Groww Users Report Technical Glitches For Second Consecutive Day
The company's customer support is reaching out to user queries on social media and ensuring continued support and assistance.
Users of online financial services platform Groww experienced significant disruptions on Wednesday morning, with many reporting difficulties with order execution. This is the second day in a row that the app is facing glitches during the opening hours of the market.
Netizens prompted a wave of complaints on X (formerly Twitter). "@_groww unable to use my Demat Balance, what's wrong?" posted one Kuldeep Bhardwaj.
Another user, Amodh, expressed frustration with both customer support and technical issues, "@_groww my order has been rejected several times having enough money. I have called to ur customer care but no one responded...giving so much brokerage for the last so many years but getting services like dis? respond me quickly. Dis issue happens me before but I have not raised."
"@_groww Why every day I am facing issue while placing my orders. I think I need to change my broker. Pls let me know how I can deactivate my Groww account," said another post by user Tejas Gaikwad.
I think I need to change my broker.
The company did not immediately respond to an email query sent by NDTV Profit. However, the company's customer support is reaching out to user queries on social media and ensuring continued support and assistance. Some users have also been informed that their issues are resolved.
We're experiencing a technical issue and are working to resolve it quickly. We truly apologize for the inconvenience. Thank you for your patience.