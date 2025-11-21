Groww Shares Reverse Two Days Decline Ahead Of Q2 Results

Shares of Groww's parent company Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd. reversed its two days decline on Friday as rose 6% in early trade ahead of its September quarter results.

The company is set to announce its first results after a blockbuster IPO and a dramatic stock reversal. The numbers are expected to set the tone for the stock’s next leg.

Groww’s post-listing dream run hit turbulence this week. The stock had fallen nearly 20% from record highs, wiping out over Rs 22,000 crore in market capitalisation in just two sessions.

The slide comes amid valuation concerns, profit-booking, and the stock’s brief entry into the auction segment due to excessive volatility.

Despite the sell-off, Groww still trade well above its IPO price of Rs 114, giving comfort to long-term investors but raising questions about whether the peak froth has cooled.