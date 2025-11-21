Groww Shares In Focus: Key Things To Watch Ahead Of Q2 Results

Broking Revenue — Will the YoY Decline Continue?

Groww’s broking business saw exceptional growth in the previous year, creating a high base. Since 84% of its revenue comes from stock broking, any slowdown in trading activity could hurt earnings.

The key question is whether the decline continues, signalling a structural slowdown, or it will show some stability.

Market Share Gains

October NSE data showed another month of increasing market share for Groww. Investors will watch if this momentum is reflected in quarterly performance despite the revenue moderation.

Profit

With new-age players often reporting volatile profits, any exceptional items impacting Profit will be scrutinised, especially given heightened valuation sensitivity.

Will Ebitda Margins Stay Above 50%?

Sustaining 50%-plus Ebitda margins will be a key sign that the business has operating leverage and discipline, not just momentum.

Investors will look beyond the headline numbers to see whether Groww can deliver sustained profitability and market leadership, or whether the stock’s supercharged post-IPO rally got ahead of itself.