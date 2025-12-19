Groww Share Price Surges 10% After Jefferies Lauds Its Impressive Growth

After a relatively muted start to the day, shares of Groww have been on a roll on Friday's trade, rising up to 11%. This comes on the back of a positive initiation from Jefferies, with the brokerage firm comparing the company to popular American trading app Robinhood.

The stock is currently trading at Rs 158.2, reaching an intraday high of Rs 162.63. This accounts for gains of more than 10% compared to Thursday's closing price of Rs 144.

The shares of Groww surged after Jefferies acknowledged Groww's impressive growth and how it has become the largest stockbroker in India. The firm admits the fintech has had a similar growth path as Robinhood.

Groww, operating as Billionbrains Garage Ventures, has delivered a stronger post-listing performance.

The stockbroker-co was listed on Nov. 12 at around Rs 112 on the NSE, accounting for a 12 premium over its IPO price of Rs 100. The stock surged to Rs 134 on debut before closing near Rs 131.