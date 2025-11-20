Groww Share Price Rally Aftermath: How Low Free Float Led To A Massive Short Delivery Crisis

Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd., parent company of trading application Groww, delivered one of the most spectacular listings of 2025, surging nearly 90% within days of its Dalal Street debut and briefly becoming the market’s newest fintech star. Frenzied buying, extremely low free float and strong retail enthusiasm sent the stock into repeated new highs as traders chased momentum. But the euphoria didn’t last.

Over the last two sessions, the stock has reversed, hitting a 10% lower circuit on Wednesday with more than two crore shares stuck in sell orders. Additionally, it fell as much as 9% on Thursday. In just 48 hours, Groww has erased nearly Rs 20,000 crore in market value, signalling the first real test for the stock after its explosive debut.

The drama began unfolding on Tuesday, when Traders were actively shorting Groww shares, assuming the price would cool off after sharp listing gains. The plan was simple: sell high, buy back cheaper. But the exact opposite happened. Demand spiked, sellers disappeared and the stock kept shooting up, leaving short sellers with no shares to buy back and no way to deliver them.

Because of this failure to deliver, the exchange marked these positions as short delivery and pushed them into the auction market, the market’s penalty zone for broken settlement promises.

The core issue was Groww’s extremely low free float. Only 7% of its shares were actually available for trading, while the remaining 93% remained locked with IPO investors.

So, when buying demand exploded, there simply weren’t enough shares to match it. This triggered a classic short squeeze: more buyers chasing very few shares, causing a price spike and trapping short sellers.