Groww Share Price Extends Rally After Bumper Listing — Should You Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Groww-parent Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd. share price extends gains on Thursday as it jumps 5% after strong stock market debut.

The scrip rose as much as 4.65% to Rs 137.44 apiece on Thursday. It pared gains to trade 2.34% higher at Rs 134.40 apiece, as of 10:06 a.m. This compares to a 0.01% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

The stock had jumped 30.94% to close at Rs 130.94 apiece on Wednesday. It had listed on the NSE at Rs 112 apiece, a premium of 12%. During the last session, the stock appreciated by 34.4% each to Rs 134.40 and Rs 134.34 apiece, on the NSE and BSE, respectively.

At the end of the trading session on Wednesday, the company's market valuation stood at Rs 79,546.79 crore on the NSE.