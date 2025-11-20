Groww Share Price Continues To Tumble After Mega Rally
Shares of Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd., the parent company of Groww, is once again facing immense pressure on Thursday's trade, as the stock continues to tumble after a mega rally post listing.
The stock is currently trading at Rs 155, which accounts for a fall of more than 8%. This comes after the scrip had touched the lower circuit in trade on Wednesday.
In the last two sessions combined, Groww's shares have swelled more than 17%, falling from Rs 190 levels to Rs 165. However, the shares are still trading considerably higher than the listing price of Rs 112.
But the recent trend suggests investors are booking quick profits in Groww shares after the scrip had nearly doubled its issue price. In just six days since its market debut, shares of Groww have rallied nearly 94% against the IPO price. But that is down to 55% now.
(Photo: NDTV Profit)
Groww is a direct-to-customer digital investment platform that enables users to invest through a range of financial products and services. The RHP document states that Groww is India's largest and fastest-growing investment platform by active users on the NSE as of 30 June 2025
Billionbrains Garage Ventures, backed by Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella, will use funds raised in the IPO fresh issue to expand margin trading, unsecured lending, wealth management, and possibly inorganic growth, as per offer documents. The IPO is structured as a mix of a fresh issue and an offer for sale by existing shareholders.
The company counts the likes of Zerodha and Angel One Ltd. among its industry rivals. A growing top line has been observed consistently across the broking industry as more retail investors take to the country's capital markets.