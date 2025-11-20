Groww Share Price Continues To Tumble After Mega Rally

Shares of Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd., the parent company of Groww, is once again facing immense pressure on Thursday's trade, as the stock continues to tumble after a mega rally post listing.

The stock is currently trading at Rs 155, which accounts for a fall of more than 8%. This comes after the scrip had touched the lower circuit in trade on Wednesday.

In the last two sessions combined, Groww's shares have swelled more than 17%, falling from Rs 190 levels to Rs 165. However, the shares are still trading considerably higher than the listing price of Rs 112.

But the recent trend suggests investors are booking quick profits in Groww shares after the scrip had nearly doubled its issue price. In just six days since its market debut, shares of Groww have rallied nearly 94% against the IPO price. But that is down to 55% now.