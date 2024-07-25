Groww Mutual Fund Launches ETF, FOF Based On Nifty EV & New Automotive Index

Groww Mutual Fund launched the exchange traded fund and funds of funds based on the Nifty EV & Automotive index in the backdrop of growing push for electric mobility from the Union government.

The two new schemes that have been floated are Groww Nifty EV & New Age Automotive ETF and Groww Nifty EV & New Age Automotive ETF FOF, the asset manager said in a media statement.

The new fund offer for Groww Nifty EV & New Age Automotive ETF will open on Aug 2, and the same for Groww Nifty EV & New Age Automotive ETF FOF will open from July 24 to Aug 7.