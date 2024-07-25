NDTV ProfitMarketsGroww Mutual Fund Launches ETF, FOF Based On Nifty EV & New Automotive Index
Groww Mutual Fund Launches ETF, FOF Based On Nifty EV & New Automotive Index

The new fund offer for Groww Nifty EV & New Age Automotive ETF will open on Aug 2.

25 Jul 2024, 12:43 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Groww YouTube Screengrab)</p></div>
(Source: Groww YouTube Screengrab)

Groww Mutual Fund launched the exchange traded fund and funds of funds based on the Nifty EV & Automotive index in the backdrop of growing push for electric mobility from the Union government.

The two new schemes that have been floated are Groww Nifty EV & New Age Automotive ETF and Groww Nifty EV & New Age Automotive ETF FOF, the asset manager said in a media statement.

The new fund offer for Groww Nifty EV & New Age Automotive ETF will open on Aug 2, and the same for Groww Nifty EV & New Age Automotive ETF FOF will open from July 24 to Aug 7.

Both of the funds' underlying benchmark index is Nifty EV & New Age Automotive index-TRI, which is tracking the performance of companies involved in electric vehicle manufacturing or development of new-age automotive vehicles, the statement said.

The Groww Nifty EV & New Age Automotive ETF will allocate 95% of its total assets to the securities included in the Nifty EV and New Age Automotive Index, and rest into money market instruments.

The Groww Nifty EV & New Age Automotive ETF FOF will allocate 95% of its total assets to the units of Groww Nifty EV & New Age Automotive ETF, and 5% into money market operations. Both the schemes are open-ended schemes.

