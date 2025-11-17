Groww Hits M-Cap Of Rs 1 Lakh Crore Within Week Of D-Street Listing

Groww-parent Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd has crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore market cap within a week of listing. After making its D-Street debut on Nov. 12, the company's m-cap reached Rs 1,07,895.95 at close on Monday.

The discount broker's shares have risen by over 74% from the upper end of its IPO price of Rs 100 per share. On Monday, the scrip settled at Rs 174.45 apiece on the National Stock Exchange, up 17.45%.

