Groww Outage Sees Users Report Login Issues And Order Failures
Users of the online financial services platform Groww experienced significant disruptions on Tuesday morning, with many reporting difficulties logging into the app and issues with order execution.
The problems prompted a wave of complaints on X (formerly Twitter), where frustrated users expressed their grievances.
Several users took to social media to voice their concerns. Ekantic Gaur (@ekantikgaur) tweeted, "Why @_groww not executed my order. I am getting loss who will be responsible for it. Shame on you @groww."
Pratik Sinha (@SinhaPratik) added, " @_groww app not working. Cancel nor order getting punched. I want my money back. What randomly are you executing the order."
Nitin Joshi (@nitinjoshime) lamented, "I lost a lot of money. Because of your app's fault, many of us faced the same problem. This is really disgusting. @groww @SEBI_India."
The technical issues are continuously raising concerns among the users, particularly those relying on the platform for financial transactions and investments. As complaints continue to emerge, users are urging the company to address the problems and provide solutions promptly.
Groww has yet to release an official statement regarding the outage and the reported issues. But, the company's customer support is reaching out to the user queries on social media and assuring continued support and help. Some user have also been informed that their issues are resolved.