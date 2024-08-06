Groww Outage Sees Users Report Login Issues And Order Failures

The technical issues are continuously raising concerns among the users, particularly those relying on the platform for financial transactions and investments. As complaints continue to emerge, users are urging the company to address the problems and provide solutions promptly.

Groww has yet to release an official statement regarding the outage and the reported issues. But, the company's customer support is reaching out to the user queries on social media and assuring continued support and help. Some user have also been informed that their issues are resolved.