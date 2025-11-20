‘Grossly Incompetent. He Should Be Fired': US President Trump Escalates Attack On Fed Chair Powell

US President Donald Trump has intensified his criticism on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, calling him 'grossly incompetent' and expressing a desire to fire him, during a speech at a US-Saudi investment forum in Washington.

Speaking at the U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum 2025, Trump attributed falling mortgage rates to market forces rather than Fed actions, saying, "The mortgage rates are down despite the Fed", before going on to direct his attack on Powell.

Trump pointed towards Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, urging him to 'work on this guy'.

"There's something wrong with him. He has some mental problems. To be honest, I'd love to fire [him]. He should be fired, the guy's grossly incompetent," he said.

Trump also attacked Powell for spending $4 billion on a new Fed building, comparing it with his own contruction projects and implying that Fed may have spent more than what was necessary.