Bill Gross Casts Shade On Treasuries, Sees 10-Year ‘Overvalued’ At 4%

Gross earned the moniker of “bond king” while at Pacific Investment Management Co., the firm he co-founded in the early 1970s. He made millions late last year after a big bet the Federal Reserve would pivot toward interest-rate cuts for 2024 benefited from a sizzling bond rally. That came after he warned in August that bond bulls were misguided, just before a two-month rout that sent yields to 16-year highs.