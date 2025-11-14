Greed & Fear: Jefferies Finds Property Stocks Attractive Amid Broader Valuation Concerns

Jefferies' Greed & Fear: India's property sector stocks are shinning bright amid broader concerns about equity valuations, Christopher Wood said in the Jefferies' Greed & Fear report.

Property sector is still one place where valuation appears 'positively attractive', Wood said. Many property stocks are trading significantly lower below their long-term average valuation, he said, citing 'India Property - Developer Valuations Near 1sd Low' report.

The residential property cycle has further to run, and the best-placed developers remained remarkably under-leveraged and should continue to benefit from the consolidation triggered by the Real Estate Regulation and Development Act of 2016, the report said.

Pre-sales for seven listed developers, whom Jefferies covers, grew by 17% in financial year 2025 and are on track to grow 22% in value terms in financial year 2026.

The combined net debt has declined from Rs 52,000 crore in financial year 2019 to Rs 7,600 at the end of 2025. Jefferies estimates it to be 2,800 crore by the end of the fiscal year 2026, the report said.

There is an absence of anticipated cyclical pickup in the aggregate valuation of Indian equities. The valuations are likely to be increasingly vulnerable, the report noted.