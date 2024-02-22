Grasim Set To Disrupt Asian Paints-Led Oligopoly Even As Jefferies Sees 'Uphill Task'

Asian Paints Ltd.'s market share and margins are likely to be impacted by Grasim Industries Ltd.'s foray into the paint market, according to Jefferies.

Grasim Industries is aiming to be the second-largest player in the market. The company will launch its first paint plant on Thursday and is set to add two more by March. It will also launch its paint products under Birla Opus.

However, investors also pointed out that it will be an uphill task for the new player to rise to the second spot they are aiming for, and as such, Asian Paints may stay unimpacted.

The 'magnitude' of investment will push other industry players to adopt aggressive policies to strengthen their position further.

Other paint makers, such as JSW Paints, JK Cement Ltd., Astral Ltd., Pidilite Industries Ltd., Nippon, Kamdhenu, and Shalimar, are trying to ramp up their efforts to increase their presence in the market.

Jefferies retained 'underperform' on the stock as it sees a declining trend in revenues in the recent quarter to continue.

"We expect this trend to continue as mix deterioration would impact despite 10% volume growth," the brokerage said.

Further, Jefferies said that general inflation is likely to stay range-bound as Asian Paints may like to "pass on incremental benefits to consumers to prioritise growth in the context of Grasim's launch." Spending on advertisement is also expected to go up, it said.