Grasim Industries Share Price Declines Following Q2 Net Profit Decline

Grasim Industries Ltd.'s share price declined after the company reported a decrease in its both consolidated and standalone net profit for July–September quarter. Its consolidated net profit fell 46% on the year to Rs 1,100 crore from Rs 2,024.1 crore.

Grasim Industries' standalone net profit declined 9% on the year to Rs 720.9 crore in the second quarter from Rs 794.7 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Lower margin in chemical business and losses in textile businesses weighed on the operating profit of Grasim Industries, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said in a note Monday. The brokerage kept a 'Buy' rating on the stock, while it cut the target price to Rs 3,060 from Rs 3,270 apiece. The current target price implied a 21% upside from Thursday's closing price.