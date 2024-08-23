Adani Promoter Arm Divests 2.84% Stake In Ambuja Cements For Rs 4,250 Crore

GQG Partners has picked up 1.7 crore Ambuja Cements shares at Rs 625.5 per share, which totals to Rs 1,068 crore, through an open market transaction on Friday.

At the same time, GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund bought 2.68 crore shares, or 1.08% stake, for Rs 625.5 apiece, according to the bulk deal data on NSE.

Adani Group promoter arm Holderind Investments sold a 2.8% stake, or 6.79 crore shares, for Rs 4,250 crore in Ambuja Cements.

Buyers include SBI Life Insurance Co., which purchased 79.9 lakh shares, or 0.32% stake, while the National Pension System Trust acquired 71.9 lakh shares, or 0.29% stake, at Rs 625.5 apiece.

Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte. and Norges Bank On Account of the Government Pension Fund Global were also among the buyers in the trade.