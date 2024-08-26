ADVERTISEMENT
GPT Infraprojects Sets QIP Floor Price At Rs 183.83 Per share
The relevant date for the QIP is Aug. 26, 2024, aligning with the regulatory requirements.
GPT Infraprojects Ltd. will raise funds through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) at a floor price of Rs 183.83 per equity share. The company's Fund Raising Committee approved the QIP launch at a meeting on Monday, according to an exchange filing.
This approval followed the board of directors' decision on July 5 and a special resolution passed by shareholders on Aug. 7.
The company may offer a discount of up to 5% on the floor price for the QIP at its discretion.
Shares of GPT Infraprojects closed 3.29% higher at Rs 183.80 apiece ahead of the announcement, as compared to a 0.75% advance in the benchmark BSE Sensex.
